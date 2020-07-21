Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.