Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.74.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

