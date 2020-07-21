Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,217 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 68.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $12,125,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.