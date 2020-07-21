Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.