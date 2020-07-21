Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $34.37 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

