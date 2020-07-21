Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after buying an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,559,000 after buying an additional 2,767,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

