Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $420.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.