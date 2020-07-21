Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

