Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

