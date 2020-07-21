Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,361 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,710,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,306,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,933,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,199,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 838,212 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.