Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of TGT opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

