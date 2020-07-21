Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

