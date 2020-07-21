Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $99.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

