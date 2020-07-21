Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.6 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.42.

CDNS opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,624.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

