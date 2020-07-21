Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.34 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.56 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,624.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $79,394,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

