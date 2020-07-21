Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Shares of CDNS opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,624.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

