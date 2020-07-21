Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.585-2.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.42.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $510,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.