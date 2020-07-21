Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.585M – 2.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.56 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,275,321.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,624.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares in the company, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

