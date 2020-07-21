BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

BWXT opened at $52.37 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 354.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 544.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

