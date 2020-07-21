Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 8.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after buying an additional 417,779 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,642,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 20.0% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, insider Victor H. Mendelson sold 22,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $2,018,699.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,512,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,260,506. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Heico stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

