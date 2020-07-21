Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 235,286 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 992,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,068,000 after buying an additional 134,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

