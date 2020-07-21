Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after buying an additional 4,437,736 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,483,000 after purchasing an additional 472,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,612 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,687,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,432,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,529 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

