Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,120,000 after buying an additional 5,679,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 80.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unilever by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after buying an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 16.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,577,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,737,000 after buying an additional 361,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Argus lowered their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

