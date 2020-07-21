Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in VMware by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in VMware by 142.1% during the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $92,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

VMW opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,771 shares of company stock worth $20,760,569. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

