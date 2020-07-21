Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

