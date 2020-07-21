Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $797,000. AXA increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,855,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.10 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.74.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

