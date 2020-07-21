Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in PPL by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in PPL by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

