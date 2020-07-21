Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,170,000 after buying an additional 69,864 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 324,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,043,000 after buying an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.94.

Shares of TRV opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.