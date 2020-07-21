Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,217 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Metlife by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.