Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

