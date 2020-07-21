Brokers Set Expectations for New Gold Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$191.03 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGD. Eight Capital raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.85 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.29. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.07.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

