Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $17.81

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

