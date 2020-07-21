Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Target Price at $175.17

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.36.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $177.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

