Brokerages Set Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Target Price at $45.29

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

MIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

