Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $41.80

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.84 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,458,000 after buying an additional 580,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,640,000 after buying an additional 416,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

