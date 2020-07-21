Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.06. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $88.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,919 shares of company stock worth $11,214,322. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.