British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,000 ($36.92) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,800 ($59.07).

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.76) target price (up previously from GBX 3,200 ($39.38)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($52.30) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.00) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,526.43 ($43.40).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,705.50 ($33.29) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,063.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

