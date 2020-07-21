Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.46 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.02. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEDU shares. TheStreet upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

