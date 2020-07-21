BQT Hits Market Cap of $543,802.95 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. BQT has a total market capitalization of $543,802.95 and $3.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last week, BQT has traded down 65.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.04869763 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031833 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,304,737 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.