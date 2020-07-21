BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

