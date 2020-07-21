Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,022 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.6% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

