Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

T stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

