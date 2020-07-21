Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $635.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $481.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $503.36.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $650.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $666.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $560.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.74.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $409,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,866 shares of company stock worth $49,681,003. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

