Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

