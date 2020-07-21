Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $48,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Booking by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,246,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,713.65 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,673.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,653.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (down from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

