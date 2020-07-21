BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715 over the last ninety days. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

