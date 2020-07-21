Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of WASH opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

