Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Unity Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 44.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Robert H. Dallas II purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Dallas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $73,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,295 shares of company stock worth $741,063. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

