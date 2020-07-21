Boeing’s (BA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.08.

NYSE:BA opened at $174.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

