Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Shares of BA opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average of $212.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

